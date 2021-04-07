China capable of launching cyberattacks against India; focused on cyber defense: CDS | India News
NEW DELHI: Defense Chief of Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday that China is capable of launching cyberattacks against India and that there is a capacity gap between the two countries when it comes to technology.
In a speech at the International Vivekananda Foundation, he also said that India’s leadership showed political will and determination to defend vital national interests in the face of an “unprovoked assault” on their safety and dignity, comments that are seen as an apparent reference to the border row with China in eastern Ladakh.
In response to a question, he said that the “biggest differential” between India and China lies in the field of cyber dominance, adding that the neighboring country has been able to invest a large amount of funds in new technologies.
Gen Rawat said there has been a “capacity differential” between the two countries over the years and that China has an “advantage” over India in technology.
“We know that China is capable of launching cyber attacks on us and that it can disrupt a large number of our systems. What we are trying to do is create a system that guarantees cyber defense,” he said.
He said the goal has been to create firewalls to deal with cyberattacks and that the problem is being addressed “seriously.”
The CDS said that each service has its own cyber agency to ensure that even if they suffer a cyberattack, the downtime and effect of the cyberattack does not last long.
“What we are trying to do is create a system that ensures cyber defense … We should be able to overcome cyber attacks and continue our systems through alternative or preventive means through firewalls,” he said.
“I would say without hesitation that the Navy is way ahead of the Army and Air Force in how they are absorbing technology,” Gen Rawat said.
He also touched on the evolution of India’s armed forces and said that the country must come out of the temptation to seek security solutions in the Western world and instead tell the world to come and learn from its vast experience in facing various challenges.
“Democracy, justice, freedom and international peace require us to improve our global reach and play an important role in world and regional affairs by promoting international peace and stability through a rules-based international order,” he said.
General Rawat said that India’s external threats can be met with effective diplomacy and adequate defense capabilities, but at the same time noted that strong political institutions, economic growth, social harmony, efficient machinery of public order, expedited judicial relief. and good governance are “prerequisites for stability.”
“Our leadership has demonstrated the political will and determination to defend our vital national interests in the face of an unprovoked assault on our security, values, and indeed our dignity,” he said. However, the CDS did not elaborate.
“We cannot just go back to the way things were before. Therefore, change has become the need of the moment. There is a need to overcome and get rid of the colonial-era syndrome completely,” he added.
When asked about the evolution of the situation in Afghanistan, he said that the Taliban are trying to gain ground and that India is closely watching developments.
“We are not off the train … Whatever happens, we will be on board,” he said, adding that India’s security interests will be considered.
To a question about the allocation for the armed forces, Gen Rawat said that the government is working on a non-lapse budget that will help services.
Speaking of regional dynamics, he said that he has witnessed military conflicts, civil wars, liberation movements, military dictatorship and emergency challenges, religious fundamentalism, terrorism and poverty. “Our backyard, therefore, remains full of contradictions, disparities and paradoxes. Therefore, there is an emerging need to develop a vision for the region,” Gen Rawat said.
“However, care must be taken not to bite off more than one can chew. Hence, the vision of the region, including our global vision, must be intrinsically linked to our national interests with a direct link to our national security.” , He said.
The CDS also mentioned that the top advocacy organization in India has witnessed “incremental reforms”.
He said that the restructuring of the Ministry of Defense has provided an opportunity to adopt forward-looking strategies to launch a dynamic transformation process that gives the country the desired capabilities to prepare for future wars in a high-tech era.
Gen Rawat also said that the time has come for the military to look into technology in a big way.
He said that work is being done to create a national maritime commission dependent on the Navy and the new entity would ensure convergence between users operating on the high seas and coast.
