Assam Congress demands access to CCTV vigil in strong room | India News

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congressional Committee (APCC) has transferred Assam’s electoral director Nitin Khare, urging the voting panel to provide access or link to CCTV surveillance of strong rooms to competing candidates.

In light of reports of unguarded EVM in various public places during the electoral process, it has become imperative to ensure that voting machines are protected from tampering, APCC President Ripun Bora said on Wednesday.

After the final phase of the polls on Tuesday, Bora was even more confident that the grand alliance led by Congress would reach the 64-majority mark in Assam’s 126-member assembly.

“EVMs have been found in various locations and this has raised concerns for their safety. Strong room officers must have access to surveillance facilities 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This will definitely guarantee free and fair elections, ”Bora told a Rajiv Bhavan press conference here.

He thanked the electorate for voting, but raised several pertinent issues, including those related to EVM, security, and security room surveillance across the state. For many political analysts, the third and final phase, held in a significant number of Muslim-majority seats in lower Assam, was expected to be the biggest win for the AIUDF-Congress candidates.

Bora alleged that the Patharkandi BJP MLA car had been used to transport EVM machines and asked why he had not been arrested. “The Election Commission should provide clarification on incidents related to EVM malfunction and recovery in unexpected places,” he said.

Referring to various adverse incidents on voting day in Barkhetri, Jalukbari, Gauhati East and Gauhati West on Tuesday, Congress has called for appropriate action to be taken against the culprits.

“Siddhartha Bhattacharya, a BJP candidate from 53 Gauhati East LAC, was found to have misbehaved with a police officer. We urge that legal action be taken against him, ”said Bora.

“The third phase of the election marks an atmosphere of change,” he added, noting that more than 85% showed up to vote in the third phase. Bora also thanked top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC Secretary General and Jitendra Singh in charge of Assam, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and his team along with AICC and APCC leaders for his role in the marathon campaign.

On the issue of the arrest of social activist and writer Sikha Sarma, who was detained on charges of sedition, Bora said the arrest is a legal matter and that the law will take its own course. She was arrested for an alleged Facebook post about the security forces after 23 members of the security personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Sukma.

However, Bora strongly condemned the hate speech and rape threats against Sarma on social media and demanded that the government take strict action against those who posted those messages. The APCC condemned the deaths of the two CRPF staff members, Dilip Kumar Das and Bablu Rabha of Assam, who were killed in the Maoist ambush.

