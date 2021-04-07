India Top Headlines

Amnesty International criticizes India in its human rights report | India News

LONDON: Amnesty International has released a report criticizing India for its “punitive” blockade in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as for its handling of anti-CAA protests, farmer protests, riots in Delhi and the alleged crackdown on civil liberties in Kashmir, reports Naomi Canton.

The report, “The State of Human Rights in the World 2020/2021”, examines the human rights situation in 149 countries.

In the section on India, it said: “There was widespread impunity and lack of accountability for killings and attacks carried out by vigilante mobs and police against religious minorities.” About the lockdown, he said: “In March, the police forced migrant workers to crawl, as punishment for violating the rules. Most of those arrested for violating the rules of confinement belonged to marginalized communities ”.

