Amit Shah has lunch at the ‘rickshawala’ house in Domjur in Bengal | India News

Amit Shah has lunch at the 'rickshawala' house in Domjur in Bengal

DOMJUR: Union Interior Minister Amit Shah had lunch at the home of a ‘rickshawala’ here in the Howrah district on Wednesday after finishing a road show in the Domjur assembly constituency.

Sitting on the floor of the modest house, Shah ate a simple meal of rice, dal, vegetables and salad prepared by the women of the house.

The Union Interior Minister was accompanied by the BJP candidate Domjur Rajib Banerjee and other leaders.

During lunch, the host sat in front of the guests looking after them.

Earlier, Shah performed a touring show on the narrow roads of the city of Domjur with a large crowd present.

Standing on a truck decorated with flowers, flag cutouts from Narendra Modi and BJP, Amit Shah, with BJP President JP Nadda and Domjur’s party candidate Rajib Banerjee, greeted the people who had queued for both sides of the road.

With bands playing ‘Sare jahan se accha’, Shah threw flower petals into the crowd, which increased as the show progressed from Jagdishpur Haat to the Kona crossing.

