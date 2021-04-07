India Top Headlines

Ambani SUV Case: Param Bir Singh Appears Before NIA | India News

NEW DELHI: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mumbai on Wednesday to record his statement regarding the case of an explosive-laden SUV found near the residence of the industrial Mukesh Ambani.

Singh, who is currently the CEO of Home Guards, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Chief last month, following the recovery of the explosive vehicle near Ambani’s home on February 25 and the subsequent murder of the Mumbai businessman. Thane, Manuskh Hiran.

According to sources, Singh was subpoenaed by the NIA to record his statement in the case. Last month, the NIA arrested Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze for his alleged role in placing explosives in the vehicle near Ambani’s home in South Mumbai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a Preliminary Inquiry (PE) by order of the Bombay High Court within 15 days into the allegations of corruption and misconduct made by Param Bir Singh against the former Minister of the Interior of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh.

The Mumbai High Court had on Monday ordered the IWC to carry out a preliminary investigation within 15 days against Deshmukh, who resigned as Maharashtra’s interior minister after alleged corruption charges brought against him by the former Mumbai police officer.

(With PTI inputs)

Reference page