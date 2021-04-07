India Top Headlines

4 Bangladeshi nationals involved in more than 100 robberies in India arrested: Police | India News

NEW DELHI: Four gang members allegedly implicated in more than 100 robberies across the country have been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Rafiq Laskar (33), Mohammad Salim (26), Ajizul Rehman (25) and Mohammad Razzak (36), who were arrested by the Delhi Police Crimes Section, are Bangladeshi citizens who settled illegally in India some time ago. years and led them to crime. for easy money, they said.

The defendants have confessed to more than 100 robberies across the country, including in Faridabad, Jodhpur, Aurangabad, Gulbarga, Vapi, Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai, police said.

They carried weapons and tools for burglary and had even held people hostage when someone woke up when they were committing robberies, a police officer said.

“A tip was received on Monday that thieves would gather at Arun Jaitley Park on Siri Fort Road and could commit a robbery in the posh Hauz Khas area. Our team carried out a raid and arrested four defendants in the place, “said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said Shibesh Singh.

A home-made pistol, two pocket knives, four active cartridges and burglary equipment were seized from the defendants’ possession, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

