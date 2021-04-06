India Top Headlines

West Bengal Polls: Didi lost elections the day he played ‘khela’ in Nandigram, Prime Minister Modi told Mamata | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi said on Tuesday that the TMC lost the election on the day that Mamata Banerjee played ‘khela’ (game) at the polls in Nandigram.

Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the Nandigram polls, had camped out outside a voting booth on April 1, alleging electoral negligence on the part of security officials.

Addressing the election rally in Cooch Behar, Prime Minister Modi said Banerjee’s anger indicates that he has lost the polls.

Claiming that a BJP wave was blowing in West Bengal, Modi said that his party would surely win the Bengal elections not because it was God but because its leaders were committed to public service.

“Didi’s departure is imminent. That is clear after the first two phases of the vote,” he added.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi reiterated: “No social scheme will stop if the BJP comes to power, Didi makes false claims.”

Stating that Banerjee has a problem with people wearing a Tilak and wearing saffron, Modi said that the supreme TMC’s appeal to Muslims reflects that his “minority votes are slipping out of his hands.”

The BJP and TMC are locked in a fierce electoral battle for 294 seats in the Bengal assembly. Voting in the state takes place in eight phases. The first two phases took place on March 27 and April 1.

Original source