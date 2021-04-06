Venkaiah Naidu calls for building a ‘new India’ by 2047 | India News
DANDI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday that he is confident that the country will prepare a detailed blueprint to build a “new India” by 2047, the centenary of India. independence.
Naidu was speaking here at the conclusion of the 25-day Dandi yatra, taken from the Sabarmati Ashram in the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat by 81 participants as part of the ‘Aazadi Ka Amrut Mohatsav’ to mark 75 years of India’s independence.
“From 1947 until now, we have followed in the footsteps shown by our freedom fighters, ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ is our motto. We have achieved many things,” Naidu said.
“Ideas at 75, achievements at 75, actions at 75 and resolution at 75 should be our goal,” he added.
Naidu said that the whole world today respects and recognizes the strengths of India, thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and of all states, regardless of political parties (which govern the states).
“I am sure that on this occasion, taking into account India in 2047, 100 years after our independence, we will prepare a detailed scheme to make a new India in the next 25 years. We will work to achieve it also in the next 25 years”, He said.
He said that one often encounters defining moments in history and Mahatma GandhiThe ‘Salt March’ was one of those defining milestones, standing out as an iconic movement of non-violence and civil disobedience against the British Empire.
“Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel inspire us to build a new India of our dreams,” he said.
On March 12 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Sabarmati Ashram marked the Dandi yatra as part of the celebrations marking the culmination of 75 years of India’s independence.
After traveling a distance of 268 km on foot, 81 participants reached Dandi in Gujarat’s Navsari district on Tuesday morning.
On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi along with 78 other people launched the Dandi March to challenge the salt tax imposed by the British.
Gandhi arrived in Dandi on April 5, 1930, and broke the law on April 6, 1930.
The Dandi March is considered a defining movement in the Indian independence movement, after which the entire nation supported Mahatma Gandhi against British rule.
