The goal is to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to those who need it, not to those who want it: Center | India News

NEW DELHI: Amid demands to open Covid-19 vaccination for all age groups, the union’s Health Ministry stated on Tuesday that the goal of the vaccination campaign is to administer the vaccine to those who need it and not to those who want it.

“Many people ask why we should not open vaccination to everyone. There are two objectives of these vaccination campaigns: to prevent deaths and to protect the health system. The objective is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it, but to those who need it.” said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan while addressing a press conference on the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

This government statement came after Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asking him to allow Covid-19 vaccination of all people over the age of 25 in the state.

Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also written to Prime Minister Modi to relax the age limit for Covid-19 vaccination and make it available to all.

Bhushan further reported that the country administered 43 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, which is a record.

“As a result of this morning, we administered 8.31 million doses of the vaccine,” he mentioned.

Comparing the vaccination campaign with the United States, Bhushan said: “The United States has a daily average of Rs 30.53 thousand of vaccine doses, while India has a daily average of Rs 26.53 thousand of vaccine doses. According to a website, the US has administered Rs 16 million doses in 112 days, while India administered 7.9 million doses in 79 days. ”

India had started the Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 16 with two vaccines: Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

India began its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign to inoculate people over 60 and over 45 with coronavirus comorbidities starting on March 1.

The third phase began on April 1 for everyone over 45 years of age.

