Stones ‘thrown’ at Shahnawaz Hussain in Howrah | India News

India Top Headlines

TMC workers threw stones at me as I was heading to a sabha in Muzzafar Chowk. I’m safe and @ BJP4Bengal workers … https://t.co/5EvjxAXVN6 – Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) 1617724855000

KOLKATA: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain alleged that stones were thrown at him in Howrah on Tuesday night when he was campaigning for the West Bengal assembly elections. The BJP leader posted on social media a video in which he is seen showing two stones to the duty officer and blaming the TMC for the alleged incident.“TMC workers threw stones at me as I was on my way to a meeting in Muzzafar Chowk,” Hussain tweeted, saying he was safe and that party workers had filed a complaint.

“It is clear that TMC knew it was losing and therefore it is getting desperate,” Hussain said. “I myself went to the Golabari police station and asked them why the police personnel were not deployed according to my Y + CRPF coverage security protocol. Interestingly, they had no answers for that.”

In his complaint, Umesh Rai, the BJP candidate from Howrah North, named few people behind the attack, claiming they were all known TMC men in the area.

Police confirmed the FIR’s accommodation and Hussain’s visit to the station, adding that the alleged incident was being investigated.

The TMC denied any involvement by its workers, saying the BJP was staging a “drama” to get attention, as the saffron party tours and meetings “failed” to draw crowds.

Earlier on Sunday, police stopped a tour in the Bankra area attended by Hussain and the candidate for the Domjur assembly, Rajib Banerjee, on the grounds that there was no prior permission.

Both Banerjee and Hussain had protested the police action.