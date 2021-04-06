Srinagar hoteliers said to identify 2 rooms as Covid + ve tourist quarantine centers | India News
SRINAGAR: In the wake of the increase in Covid-19 cases at J&K, especially in SrinagarDeputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Khan on Tuesday asked hoteliers to keep two reserved rooms in every hotel in the city for the isolation of Covid-positive tourists.
Khan, who conducted a comprehensive review of Covid control and management measures in the district in a meeting here with concerned officials, also urged hoteliers to identify some hotels in Srinagar that can be used as isolation centers for tourists with symptoms. .
Key points discussed during the meeting included strict implementation of Covid protocols as per established SOPs, strengthening of Covid checkpoints, sample management, and management regarding quarantine of positive cases.
