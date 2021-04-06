India Top Headlines

PM Modi reiterates the ‘Nation First’ mantra at BJP’s 41st Sthapna Diwas | India News

NEW DELHI: Reiterating the ‘nation first’ mantra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party has always worked with the idea that “the party is bigger than the individual and the nation is bigger than the individual. match”.

The proposal to impose a night curfew was under consideration as the national capital has witnessed a steady increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases since the last three weeks.

“The BJP has always worked on the mantra that the party is bigger than the individual and the nation is bigger than the party,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing party workers on the 41st Sthapna Diwas (Day of the Foundation) of the BJP.

“This tradition has continued since Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and continues to this day,” the prime minister added.

Prime Minister Modi also hailed the contribution of stalwarts Lal Krishna Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi in shaping and expanding the party.

He went on to say that our government has fulfilled the vision of Syama Prasad Mookerjee (of an India) by removing Article 370 and granting Kashmir constitutional right.

Prime Minister Modi was virtually addressing party workers across the country on the occasion of the 41st “Sthapana Diwas” of the BJP.

The BJP evolved from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which was founded by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later, Jana Sangh merged with various parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party.

In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party prohibited its members from being “dual members” of the party and the RSS.

Forcing former Jana Sangh members to leave the party and launch a new political team. Consequently, the BJP was born on April 6, 1980.

Original source