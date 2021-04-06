India Top Headlines

Now, judges can turn to artificial intelligence | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s judiciary embarked on an “ambitious and pioneering” plan on Tuesday to allow judges to receive help from artificial intelligence (AI) to decide cases with Chief Justice, SA Bobde, which launched specially designed software that will help judges provide all relevant documents and records of a case with a single click, the CJI, however, allayed fears that the new technology will somehow influence the outcome of a litigation, since the “autonomy and discretion” of the judges will remain intact without interference from the software.

Judge Bobde has advocated the use of artificial intelligence in judicial work and has lobbied for the justice administration system to be efficient through the help of technology. He said that SUPACE (Supreme Court Portal for Court Efficiency Assistance) software is unique and is a perfect combination of human and mechanical intelligence.

“We are not going to allow the use of AI to spread to decision making. It will fully retain the autonomy and discretion of judges to decide cases, albeit at a much faster rate than artificial intelligence makes information available … I think an artificial intelligence system deciding the case could be disastrous for the judiciary, ”said the CJI.

Original source