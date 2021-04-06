India Top Headlines

Maharashtra government dictate ‘get jabs or RT-PCR’ lacks scientific basis: experts | India News

PUNE: Experts found that the dictation in the Maharashtra government’s April 4 notification to fully vaccinate or carry a negative RT-PCR report valid for up to 15 days lacks scientific basis and reason, reports Umesh Isalkar. The vaccine, experts say, only protects a person from developing a serious illness, but the vaccinated person can still contract the infection or pass it on to other people. Also, a negative report only reflects the condition of the person at the time of the test and does not mean that they cannot test positive if they are retested. Therefore, allowing a negative report validity of 15 days, experts say, is illogical.

However, officials from the Health Ministry and the state task force said the order was “just an attempt to find a means to catch the super-spreaders of people who engage in essential services that have been allowed during the period of strict restrictions “. “The goal is to quickly identify super-spreaders and prevent them from mixing with a large part of the population. This rule will take effect on April 10, ”said a senior member of the state task force on condition of anonymity.

“Close contacts of an infected person are often seen to test negative initially, but the same individual, when tested on the fifth day of coming into contact with an infected person, tests positive. This is because the most common incubation period is five days after contracting the virus. This can last up to 14 days, ”said physician DB Kadam, who leads the task force in Pune. Since the goal of the state government is to catch asymptomatic carriers, everyone involved in essential services must undergo RT-PCR testing at least once during the period of strict restrictions.

A senior health official said: “Forcing a negative RT-PCR test is halfway there. We need to have a limit for RT-PCR tests. It has no scientific basis ”. Some experts also feel that vaccinated people are “bad spreaders.”

