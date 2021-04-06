India Top Headlines

Lieutenant Col receives a 10-year prison sentence for bribery | India News

DEHRADUN: A special IWC court in Dehradun sentenced a lieutenant colonel and an auxiliary officer with the rank of garrison engineer on Monday in a bribery case five years ago and sentenced them to 10 years and 5 years in rigorous prison, respectively. . The court also imposed a fine of 55,000 rupees on the lieutenant colonel and 15,000 rupees on the other official, reports Gaurav Talwar.

Lieutenant-Colonel Bharat Joshi, who was later stationed at the Instrument Research and Development Establishment (IRDE) in Dehradun as a garrison engineer, was arrested by CBI on July 8, 2016 while receiving bribes from a private contractor, according to the lawyer. of the prosecution Satish Kumar.

Lieutenant Col asked for 38,000 rupees as a bribe from the contractor

Manish Singh, who was then serving as an assistant garrison engineer, was also arrested by CBI for forcing the whistleblower to pay the bribe, Kumar said.

Before pronouncing the amount of punishment, the court of CBI special judge Sujata Singh convicted Joshi on Monday under sections 7 and 13 of the Corruption Prevention Act along with section 120-B (conspiracy criminal) of IPC. Singh has been convicted under section 120-B of the IPC and section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Providing further details, prosecuting attorney Kumar said: “Lieutenant Colonel Bharat Joshi, then a garrison engineer in the Military Engineering Services (MES), had demanded a bribe of Rs 38,000 from a private contractor for pay your bills. His deputy Manish Singh was forcing the complainant to give the amount of the bribe in one fell swoop. ”

The contractor paid Rs 10,000 as the first bribe payment to Joshi on July 4, 2016 and made the entry in his personal journal. He also recorded the conversation between him and Joshi on an SD card and sent it to CBI.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the contractor, CBI registered a case and caught the lieutenant colonel red-handed while accepting the second part of the plaintiff’s 10,000 rupee bribe, Kumar said.

Times of India