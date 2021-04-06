Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says gods with LDF, attracts ire of opposition | India News
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sabarimala became a hot topic on Tuesday, the day Kerala went to the polls. Just an hour after the vote, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair said that the people of Kerala want a change of government and urged them to vote for those who protect the faith.
In response, Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Gods they are with the LDF government. “Ayyappa and other gods… are with this government because it has protected all the people.
The gods have always stood with those who do good to the people, ”he said, and PCM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan agreed with the CM, saying that if the gods had votes, they would have voted in favor of LDF.
Pinarayi’s comments drew reactions from leaders across the political spectrum.
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the CM, saying that God’s wrath would fall on the LDF government for trampling on the faith of Ayyappa devotees. BJP President K Surendran said that Pinarayi made a 180-degree turn from Sabarimala on election day because he was scared about losing the election.
