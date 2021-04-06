India Top Headlines

Justice NV Ramana will be the new Chief Justice of India and will be sworn in on April 24 India News

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India on Tuesday.

The highest ranking justice of the Supreme Court, Justice NV Ramana, will take office as the 48th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India on April 24.

The order for appointment as CJI, effective April 24, was delivered to Judge Ramana by the Justice Department.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, Justice of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India as of 24 April, “said the Center in official notification.

The Chief Justice of India, Justice SA Bobde, had recommended Ramana as his successor in accordance with convention and seniority standards.

Judge Bobde, who will retire on April 23, sent the recommendation to the Ministry of Justice and Law and provided a copy to Judge Ramana.

( With contributions from the agency )

