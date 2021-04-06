India Top Headlines

India Unquestionably a World Leader in Renewable Energy Deployment: John Kerry | India News

NEW DELHI: U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said Tuesday that India’s global leadership has been instrumental on a variety of issues, including delivering Covid-19 vaccines to the world.

“India’s global leadership has been instrumental on a variety of issues, including delivering Covid-19 vaccines to the world. I am particularly grateful that India is doing the work on climate. Without a doubt, you are a world leader in the deployment of renewable energy, “said Kerry, who is on a four-day visit to India.

“His leadership of the International Solar Alliance promises to promote clean energy in India and other dynamic growing economies around the world.”

Kerry also appreciated the government’s goal led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 450 GW of renewables by 2030.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a target of 450 GW of renewables by 2030 sets a very strong example of how to drive a growing economy with clean energy.”

During the visit, Kerry plans to hold consultations on the upcoming ‘Climate Ambition Summit’. US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, to a virtual leaders’ summit on climate scheduled for later this month.

“The recent International Energy Agency special report on India noted that it is on track to become the global market leader for solar and storage energy by 2040. Thanks to its rapid expansion, it is already cheaper to build solar energy in India than anywhere else in the world, “Kerry said.

“Indian industry is already stepping up and showing leadership. I was very pleased to hear that dozens of India’s largest companies recently signed a declaration on climate change, pledging to be carbon neutral,” he added.

Kerry further stated that the United States will always support India on its path to a sustainable future.

“Not only do you benefit from decades of scientific and technical advancement, you also have the United States as your friend and partner. We are here to support you on this path to a sustainable future,” said the US envoy.

“India is undergoing a remarkable transformation, lifting millions out of poverty. It is a major player on the world stage. India’s decisive action in partnership with the rest of the world will determine what this transformation will mean for generations to come.” while saying that India, in particular, is a hot investment opportunity due to its transition to clean energy.

“It’s good to see America’s Climate Envoy John Kerry again. We discuss global climate action issues. As always, passionate and interesting on this topic,” Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet after meeting. with Kerry.

Times of India