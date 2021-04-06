India Top Headlines

India and Vietnam hold dialogue on maritime security | India News

NEW DELHI: India and Vietnam on Tuesday deliberated on maritime security cooperation, as well as developments in the regional situation during a virtual dialogue.

The discussions were held as part of the second dialogue on maritime security.

“The consultations involved exchanges on developments in the domain of maritime security, regional cooperation activities and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Defense and security ties between the two countries have undergone constant expansion.

Last December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc during which both sides promised to boost overall defense and security cooperation, including in the maritime sphere.

In the wake of China’s growing show of military force in the South China Sea region, the two leaders specifically reaffirmed the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea.

Vietnam, a major ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) country, has territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea region.

China claims sovereignty over the entire South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons. However, several ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei, have counterclaims.

Times of India