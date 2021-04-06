ICTS launches the virtual exhibition ‘CosmicZoom’ | India News
BENGALURU: The International Center for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), a center of the Tata Institute for Fundamental Research (TIFR), has launched ‘CosmicZoom’, its first fully online exhibition.
This virtual exhibition, an ICTS statement reads, will take visitors on a journey through the Cosmos, both through the smallest and largest scales of the Universe.
“The exhibition is designed to attract a wide range of visitors, from school-age children to college students. Cosmic Zoom is planned to open the curtain on a proposal for ‘Bengaluru Science Habba’, a science festival for Bengaluru that is being conceived by a consortium of academic research institutions in Bengaluru, ”the statement read.
Professor Rajesh Gopakumar, ICTS Director, said CosmicZoom is an innovative response from a team of ICTS scientists, designers and science communicators to interactive online engagement with the public.
“We have tried to give visitors a feeling of the vastness of the Universe, starting from the smallest things, going to the largest. Visitors will also find surprising connections between the micro and macro worlds, such as quantum physics and the Universe, and the dung beetles and the galaxy ”, says Professor Ajith Parameswaran, ICTS astrophysicist and curator of this exhibition.
The exhibition also features events: lectures, interactive sessions with laboratories and observatories, book reading sessions, children’s workshops, film screenings, and conversations with researchers, while welcoming a number of vibrant scientists. The events will cover a wide range of topics ranging from cell biology to particle physics and astronomy.
In addition, guided tours of the virtual exhibition are also available for schools, colleges, groups of citizens.
