I&B ministry asks news channels to spread a message on appropriate Covid behavior and vaccination | India News

NEW DELHI: Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting wrote to all private satellite television news channels on Tuesday to appropriately broadcast messages about appropriate behavior of Covid-19 and vaccination.

In a letter, the ministry said that private television channels have always been at the forefront in broadcasting important messages of general public interest.

“It is requested, therefore, that private channels appropriately disseminate the messages of appropriate behavior of Covid and vaccination of the eligible people of the age group to create greater awareness among the citizens of the country,” the ministry said.

The letter said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called a high-level meeting on April 4 to review the emerging situation as Covid-19 cases experience an “alarming upward trend” and noted that the government has decided focus on all five cases. doubling the strategy to deal with the emerging crisis: testing, tracking, treatment, appropriate Covid behavior and vaccination.

“It is therefore imperative that all stakeholders carry forward the communication strategy with a renewed emphasis on ‘Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi,'” the letter read.

India reported over 96,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The total count of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 1,26,86,049.

