Gujarat imposes night curfew in 20 cities until April 30 | India News

AHMEDABAD / SURAT: Hours after Gujarat’s high court recommended on Tuesday imposing three to four days of lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 situation “spiraling out of control”, the government imposed a nightly curfew, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., from April 7 at night to April 30, in 20 cities of the state.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the government has decided to grant permission for only 100 guests at weddings. Permission will not be granted for any social and political gatherings, except for events in Gandhinagar and Morva Hadaf where local voting and by-elections must be held. The rise of Covid in Gujarat has passed the 3,000 cases / day mark since the last six days.

Door-to-door vaccination campaign in UP?

The Allahabad HC on Tuesday ordered the UP government to verify the feasibility of vaccination for each and every one and not just for people over 45 years of age. “In fact, a door-to-door vaccination should be chalked out,” the court said.

