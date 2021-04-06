India Top Headlines

Devendra Fadnavis criticizes CM’s “shocking” silence | India News

MUMBAI: Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis questioned CM Uddhav Thackeray’s silence on Monday on the issue of corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh. “It is shocking that the CM is still silent… The CM’s last reaction was: ‘Is Waze (Osama bin) Laden in?’ To save its government, the CM has been making all kinds of compromises … The CM must admit to the people that a mistake has been made.

He added: “We hope that the CBI investigation will expose and stop the ‘maha vasooli’ ways of this MVA government.” He alleged that the government was using the police as a private force to extort money.

Fadnavis said he was satisfied that the court had learned of the allegations he made with evidence.

He said that the MVA government does not have the mandate of the people. “The government has been formed betraying the mandate of the people. This is an auto-rickshaw government with leaders of the three parties who regard the government as their own fiefdom. Each minister considers himself CM. People are now realizing that what I was saying is true, ”Fadnavis said.

