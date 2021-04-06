Covid Spreads Faster In Second Wave, Next Four Weeks Very Critical: Center | India News

India Top Headlines

‘The next four critical weeks’

NEW DELHI: Amid a continued strong increase in daily new Covid cases, the Center said Tuesday that the pandemic situation has worsened in India and that the next four weeks will be “very, very critical.”India reported nearly 97,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. On April 5, India became the second country in the world after the United States to report more than 1 lakh of new cases in one day.During a press conference, Dr. VK Paul, a member of Niti Aayog, said that the pandemic is spreading at a faster rate than during the previous wave.“In some states, it is worse than others, but the rebound is happening across the country,” he said.Dr. Paul said that the next four weeks will be very critical for the country, adding that people’s participation is vital to controlling the second wave of the pandemic.

He warned that if cases continue to rise, the country will face losses.

However, he added that according to the population of the country, the pandemic is still under control.

The tools to combat the pandemic remain the same. Appropriate COVID behavior, containment measures and testing must be implemented more efficiently, the medical infrastructure must be increased, and the vaccination campaign must be intensified, he said.

States of concern

The union’s health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, said the states of Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh remain of “extreme concern.”

“Punjab and Chhattisgarh are of extreme concern due to the number of deaths, while Maharashtra is of grave concern due to the number of cases,” Bhushan said.

Speaking in detail about the condition in Maharashtra, Bhushan said the average number of tests is shrinking in the state.

“We have advised Maharashtra to set up mobile test labs in geographically difficult locations in the state. ICMR will help with appropriate resources,” he said.

He said Chhattisgarh, despite being a small state, has been reporting high numbers.

“Chhattisgarh is a cause for concern for us. Despite being a small state, it reports 6% of total Covid cases and 3% of total deaths in the country,” he said.

It also expressed concern about the high death toll in Punjab.

“About 4.5% of Covid deaths are recorded in Punjab. Compared to Punjab, active cases and death toll are very low in Delhi and Haryana,” he said.

However, he added that it is satisfactory that the proportion of RT-PCR tests in the average daily tests has risen to 76% in Punjab.

The Center has formed 50 high-level multidisciplinary public health teams and deployed them to districts reporting an increase in cases and mortality in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, added the Union health secretary.

These teams were deploying to 30 districts in Maharashtra, 11 in Chhattisgarh and nine in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies)