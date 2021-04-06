India Top Headlines

Chhattisgarh Maoist Ambush: Viral Audio Clips Recount Troop Bravery, Waiting For Help | India News

RAIPUR: Four days after the Tekulguda ambush, at least eight audio clips went viral Tuesday where an alleged CoBRA commando recounted the valiant shooting and how trapped troops were still waiting for help to arrive.

None of the senior police officers wanted to comment on the authenticity of the audios or the sequence of events they describe. “The operation is being analyzed and such audios and videos are often circulated after a major Naxal attack,” said an officer.

He recounted how he used a captured Maoist as a human shield to protect his section and handed him over to the police after they returned to the base. Police have neither confirmed nor denied this claim.

“We were trapped and we kept asking for helicopters by satellite (phone). From 11 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon, the headquarters assured that the helicopter “has just taken off”, but then they asked us to walk 3 more km. We moved on, in a way, but we were told that ‘approval’ was being taken for Chopper, and discussions were ongoing, ”says one of the audio clips.

“When asking for reinforcements, we found that 168 soldiers were ‘waiting on a mound,’ as far as I don’t know. We kept going and the Naxals followed us for 8 km. We communicated again and were immediately attacked by the Naxalites on the ground. It was then that the CRPF reinforcements sitting at the top retaliated with the UBGL and the Maoists retreated into the forest, ”he says.

An RPG round fired by CRPF was so accurate that it broke the match, he adds.

“Our eldest, 2IC (second in command) Sandeep Dwivedi was shot in the hand but kept fighting until he was shot in the back again. Another deputy commander, Munish, was hit from behind. A splinter from a rifle grenade went through his head. Another inspector was shot in the chest shortly after and martyred. We decided to take the fight to the Maoists with a ‘fire and advance’ movement, ”he says.

One of the clips talks about how the death toll would have been much higher had it not been for the brave fight.

“We were again caught in an ambush. All of us from CoBRA, STF and DRG put up a tough battle against the Naxals. The meeting lasted for six hours. The information was transmitted via satellite. The Maoists used advanced weapons and the casualties could have been much higher, even higher than 76 in the Tadmetla attack, ”he says.

Valor triumphed, he says. “They say that 22 is ‘large number of casualties’? I mean, if we hadn’t broken the ambush, they would have massacred us. The CoBRA commandos tried to carry the highest number of dead and their weapons, ”reads another audio clip.

“I wonder where (the Maoists) got so much ammunition and shells. I grabbed a Naxal and used it as a human shield against gunfire from its side, saving myself and my commando section. They didn’t shoot us when they realized we had one of their men. I brought him back to base and was found to be an improvised explosive device expert. He showed us a house where he kept improvised explosive devices. All the cattle were seized and the Naxalite was turned over to the police, ”he says.

The last audio clip reads: “I salute the soldiers who fight and prove their worth. It was so hot and humid, we were all dehydrated but we came back safely and won. We will return to the forest when the Maoist commander Hidma is there with 400-500 Naxals. More operations of this type will be launched during the Tactical Counteroffensive Campaign. I thank our coach at Jungle Warfare College for telling us how important it is to fight, to fight until we win. We have shown Hidma that he messed with the wrong people as he lost more than 40 cadres, whose bodies were taken by tractors to the villages ”.

Times of India