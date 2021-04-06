India Top Headlines

Center on why Covid vaccination is not yet open to all | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center revealed Tuesday why it hasn’t opened the nationwide vaccination drive for people of all ages despite growing demand from multiple states.

During a press conference, the Union’s health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, said the goal is not to vaccinate everyone who wants to get vaccinated, but only those who need it.

“Many people wonder why we should not open vaccination to everyone. There are two objectives of these vaccination campaigns: to prevent deaths and to protect the health system.

“The goal is not to give the vaccine to those who want it, but to those who need it,” he said.

Currently, the Center has allowed vaccinations only for those who are 45 years or older.

The response comes a day after Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the Center to relax the age limit for the vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, India said on Tuesday it has administered vaccines to more than 43 lakh people in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage yet.

According to the Union health ministry, cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded Rs 8.31 million.

“The first dose vaccines have also exceeded the historical dose figure of 7 crore (7,22,77,309),” the ministry said.

Times of India