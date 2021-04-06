India Top Headlines

CBI Launches Preliminary Inquiry to Investigate Corruption Allegations Against Deshmukh | India News

NEW DELHI: The IWC registered a preliminary investigation on Tuesday to investigate allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh, authorities said.

A team from the central investigative agency landed in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon and gathered all the relevant documents. He started the preliminary investigation pursuant to an order from a higher court.

“CBI has registered a PE regarding the Bombay High Court order dated April 5, 2021,” said CBI spokesman RC Joshi.

The higher court had given the CBI 15 days on Monday to conduct a preliminary investigation into the allegations, authorities said.

Reference page