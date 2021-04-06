Assembly polls: Prime Minister Modi calls on people to “vote in record numbers” India News

India Top Headlines

Elections are being held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people of these… https://t.co/Qhv99Ay17S – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1617672862000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed on Tuesday to voters in states linked to the polls to vote in record numbers.“Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I ask people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly young voters,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“Everywhere in West Bengal where elections are being held today, we call on voters to cast their votes in large numbers. Vote and strengthen democracy!” Read the Prime Minister’s tweet translated from Bengali.

On Tuesday, elections for the assembly will be held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Elections for the Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu assemblies are held in a single phase. In Assam, voting for the third and final phase is taking place today. While in West Bengal, the third phase of voting will take place on Tuesday.