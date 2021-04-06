Arch of the world’s tallest railway bridge completed in Chenab | India News
JAMMU / NEW DELHI: Indian engineers created history on Monday by completing the arch of the world’s tallest railway bridge over the Chenab River at J&K, which is 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in France. The completion of the explosion-proof arch now paves the way for speeding up the direct rail link to the Valley from the rest of India.
Authorities said this was the most challenging project the railways had ever undertaken and the most critical part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, whose construction began in 2004. Ashutosh Gangal, general manager of Northern Railway, said that what is currently It takes 12 hours by road (Katra-Banihal), it will take half the time after the completion of the bridge. He said the bridge is likely to be completed in a year and the entire rail link will be completed in two and a half years.
He said the arch consists of steel boxes in which concrete will be filled to improve stability, while the tie rods that currently hold the arch will be removed.
He said the total weight of the bow is 10,619 metric tons and the bow work was done by overhead cranes for the first time by Indian Railways. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the achievement, tweeting: “This construction feat not only shows India’s growing prowess in the field of modern engineering and technology, but is also an example of the changing work culture marked by the spirit of ‘sankalp se siddhi’. ”
