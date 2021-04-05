India Top Headlines

Who is Dilip Walse Patil, the new Interior Minister of Maharashtra? India News

NEW DELHI: Following the resignation of Anil Deshmukh as Maharashtra’s Interior Minister on Monday, Dilip Walse Patil, Maharashtra’s Minister of Labor and Excise, was assigned the additional post of Interior Ministry by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

This is everything you need to know about the Maharashtra Minister of the Interior:

Patil, son of Dattatray Walse Patil, began his career as Sharad Pawar’s personal assistant.

It first became an MLA in 1990 from Ambegaon and has since become a constituency MLA six times.

He is considered a close collaborator of the CPN Supreme Sharad Pawar, and according to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, it was only after Patil and Jayant Patil refused to wear the interior minister’s hat that Pawar made his way to Deshmukh. .

Over the years, Patil has held the education, finance, energy portfolio, and even became a speaker at the Maharashtra assembly from 2009 to 2014.

