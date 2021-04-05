India Top Headlines

PM Modi will interact with CM on Thursday about the Covid situation and the vaccination campaign | India News

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Thursday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination campaign, sources said Monday.

Modi’s last interaction with the chief ministers was on March 17 during which he expressed concern about the increase in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country and called for “quick and decisive” steps to control the “second peak. emergent”.

The sources said that the meeting would take place on April 8 starting at 6.30 p.m.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s interaction with senior ministers, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will meet with health ministers from 11 Union states and territories on Tuesday, who have witnessed an increase in health coronavirus cases, to review the situation there.

These 11 states are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Coronavirus cases in India hit a daily record since the pandemic outbreak with 1,03,558 new infections, bringing the national Covid-19 count to 1,25,89,067, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health. updated on monday.

In a high-level meeting with senior officials, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday reviewed the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination exercise in the country amid the “alarming growth rate” of infections and deaths.

Modi had said that Covid’s five-fold strategy of testing, tracking, treatment, appropriate behavior and vaccination, if implemented with the utmost seriousness and commitment, would be effective in slowing the spread of the pandemic, according to an official statement released after the meeting.

The reasons for the sharp increase in cases could be mainly attributed to the severe decrease in compliance with appropriate Covid behavior, especially in the use of masks and social distancing, pandemic fatigue and the lack of effective implementation of containment measures at the level of field, according to the declaration.

Between April 6 and 14, a special campaign for appropriate Covid behavior will be organized with an emphasis on 100 percent use of masks, personal hygiene and sanitation in public places, workplaces and health facilities, according to the statement. .

At the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the need to enforce appropriate Covid behavior in the coming days and ensure the availability of beds, testing facilities and timely hospitalization.

The Prime Minister’s Chief Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, President (Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration) and Secretary of Health, as well as other senior officials, attended the meeting on Sunday.

Reference page