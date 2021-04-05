Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns: Main developments | India News
NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI investigation into extortion allegations against him by the former commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh.
Deshmukh also tweeted a copy of the letter, in which he said the higher court had approved an order for a preliminary CBI investigation into the petition filed by attorney Jayshri Patil about the allegations.
“I do not have the moral right to continue in office after the court order. I have decided to resign. Please release me from my position,” Deshmukh’s resignation letter read.
Here’s a look at the key developments of the day:
The name of Dilip Walse Patil under consideration for the Minister of the Interior of Maharashtra
The name of the current Maharashtra Labor and Excise Minister Dilip Walse Patil is being considered for the Interior Minister, ANI reported citing his sources in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had previously claimed that along with Jayant, Walse Patil was Sharad Pawar’s choice for the local portfolio and the NCP supreme turned to Deshmukh only after the two leaders refused to take over. paper.
Deshmukh’s resignation came late; Uddhav has no moral right to rule: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Parasad said on Monday that although Maharashtra’s Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh has resigned, his resignation has come late and the MVA government alliance parties were taking the country seriously. .
“Why is Uddhav Thackeray constantly and consciously silent on the whole subject?” order Prasad at a press conference.
He further said that the BJP hopes that all links to this “shameful corrupt conduct in Maharashtra” will be properly investigated.
“Udhdhav Thackeray loses the moral right to rule,” Prasad said.
“If we link all these stories together, it points to a loot conspiracy in which Sachin Waze had a major role. This whole issue is very serious and the role of the entire state machine must be investigated. All aspects like who was protecting whom , who was encouraging who should be investigated, “Prasad said.
Prasad also said that Sharad Pawar should have realized the implications of the whole case and should not have said anything neat to Deshmukh.
(With contributions from the agency)
