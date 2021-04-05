India Top Headlines

BJP Members Join TMC Ahead of Phase Three Assembly Elections in West Bengal | India News

KOLKATA: Amid the assembly election fever in West Bengal, several members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.

Former BJP members were Priyansu Pandey, Rabi Singh, Surojit Biswas and Akash Mallah, who joined the TMC in the presence of Minister of State Purnendu Basu and MP Dola Sen in Trinamool Bhavan today.

“Having watched the work that Mamata Banerjee has done in the state, these members will hold up the TMC flag today. We are happy to welcome them to our party. TMC is like an ocean. You can see that people from different areas have come together. to TMC There is no doubt that the TMC government will be re-formed in the state, ”Basu said at the press conference.

Pandey was the state committee for Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM), while Singh was a member of the BJP District Committee in Barrackpore, according to a newsletter from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

Biswas was the vice chairman of the District Committee of the BJP Barrackpore SC Morcha organization and Mallah was the secretary of the District Committee of the Barrackpore organization of the Bharatiya Janata Majdoor Trade Union Council.

At the press conference, Pandey thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee for providing him with the opportunity to join the party.

“I, Priyansu Pandey, was the first to start the movement under BYJM’s Nabanna Abhiyaan, but today I feel ashamed that the BJP is not the same Bengal party. Today, the Bengal BJP has become a party of TMC traitors. The people who betrayed TMC are running the BJP faction in Bengal, “he said.

The former BJP member also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah for failing to deliver on their promises to fight dynastic politics and nepotism.

“The people who engaged in extortion, bad governance, were the most corrupt and were involved in the scams of Narada, Saradha, now they have joined the BJP,” he added.

In addition, he commented that Mamata Banerjee had done the maximum work for the people of the state and that he and other former leaders of the BJP will join her in the line of ‘Bangla nijer meyeke chaaye’ (Bengal loves his daughter).

The polls are witnessing fierce competition between the ruling TMC, the BJP and the Sanjukta Morcha which comprises the left-wing parties, Congress and the ISF.

The third phase of the eight-phase elections in West Bengal is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, which will encompass 31 assembly constituencies in three districts: eight in Hooghly, seven in Howrah and 16 in South 24 Parganas.

There are 205 candidates in the fray in this round of voting, and Diamond Harbor has the maximum number of candidates at 11.

Elections for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1, respectively. The fourth phase of voting will take place on April 10. The vote count will take place on May 2.

