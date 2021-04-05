India Top Headlines

Bihar will get the second mega food park | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center announced on Monday the creation of a mega food park (MFP) in Motipur, in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, at an estimated cost of Rs 400 million.

It will be the second park of its kind in the state under the central scheme that aims to develop 42 MFPs across the country by providing modern infrastructure facilities for food processing along the value chain from farm to market.

“The MFP in Motipur will be developed on 78 acres of land along the national highway. There will be 30 food processing units within the park, with the potential to generate a minimum of 5,000 jobs, ”said Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, making an announcement.

A similar park is being developed in Bihar’s Khagadia district.

These two MFPs will join an Agro-Processing Cluster (APC) that is being developed in the Begusarai district of the state.

Although the central MFP scheme is being implemented by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries since 2008, it has now become a component of the new general scheme of the central sector: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

The MFP scheme has multiple components, including the creation of near-farm processing infrastructure, transportation, logistics, centralized processing centers, an effluent treatment plant, and other enabling facilities such as roads, electricity, and water.

So far, the ministry has announced the creation of 41 mega food parks in 23 states / UT that are in various stages of implementation. Of these, 19 MFPs are operational.

Three states, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab, will each have three MFFs, while Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Telangana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will each have two MFFs.

The remaining states / UTs, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Assam, will each have one such park.

