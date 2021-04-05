India Top Headlines

171 votes cast in the Assam booth which has 90 voters; election officials suspended | India News

HAFLONG (ASSAM): A total of 171 votes were cast at a booth in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, even though 90 people were eligible to exercise their right to vote, authorities said Monday, revealing a massive irregularity.

The booth is in the Haflong constituency, which went to the polls in the second phase on April 1.

Haflong witnessed 74% of the polls.

When the incident came to light, the District Elections Officer suspended five election officials from the booth, set up at 107 (A) Khotlir LP School, and proposed a replay.

However, the official re-election order has yet to be issued at the booth, an auxiliary voting table at the main voting center at Mouldam LP School.

The suspension order for the Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer of Dima Hasao was issued on April 2, the following voting day, but was released on Monday morning.

Declaring “dereliction of duty”, the EC suspended Seikhosiem Lhangum (Sector Officer), Prahlad Ch Roy (President), Parameswar Charangsa (1st Voting Officer), Swaraj Kanti Das (2nd Voting Officer) and Lalzamlo Thiek (3rd Voting Officer) voting) with immediate effect.

The voting table’s list of voters had 90 names, but 171 votes were cast on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), officials told PTI.

“The head of that inland village refused to accept the voter list and brought a list of his own. Then the people of the village voted according to that list,” said an official.

It was not immediately known why the election officials agreed to the village chief’s demand and whether security personnel were present at the polling station or what role they played.

Times of India