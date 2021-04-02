India Top Headlines

Will seek a policy adjustment in Myanmar: Mizoram CM | India News

AIZAWL: Days after the Interior Ministry called on four northeastern states, including Mizoram, to take appropriate measures to prevent a possible influx of people from the coup-hit Myanmar to India, CM Zoramthanga said Thursday that it will send a delegation to Delhi to request Center to change India’s foreign policy on Myanmar and not send the refugees back.

Stating that the central government should be more open to the people of Myanmar, the CM said that once refugees from the military-ruled country arrive in Mizoram, they should be given food and shelter on humanitarian grounds. “I think the Indian government should be more open to the people of Myanmar. I have said this to Prime Minister Modi. I am sending my delegation to Delhi to discuss this matter. We will ask the government to change foreign policy to accept refugees from Myanmar and not send them back. The exodus of refugees increases. I don’t know the exact number. But we have to sympathize with them, ”said Zoramthanga.

“I expressed my views to the Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, and told him that the people who came from Myanmar are our brothers and sisters. We have family ties to most of them. And once they got to Mizoram, we have to give them food and shelter from a humanitarian point of view. We want Myanmar to be a democratic government and not a military government, ”he said.

On March 13, the MHA had written a letter to the states asking them to take appropriate measures under the law to control the illegal influx from Myanmar.

