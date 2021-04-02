India Top Headlines

Sachin Waze case: NIA retrieves ‘incriminating documents’ from South Mumbai club | India News

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, the NIA conducted searches of a club in South Mumbai where fired officer Vinayak Shinde, an alleged associate of the arrested Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, had obtained SIM cards allegedly used in the murder conspiracy by Mansukh Hiren from a Gujarat Naresh Gor bookmaker. NIA sources said Shinde’s residential facilities were also searched.

“The searches were done on the basis of the clues so far. The recoveries include some incriminating documents, ”an NIA official told TOI.

Shinde, who is convicted in the Lakhan Bhaiya murder case and was on parole, is said to have obtained the SIM cards through Gor, a frequent visitor to the South Mumbai club. A journal recovered from Shinde’s residence has details of more than a dozen SIM cards obtained in this way, of which it is believed that five SIM cards were given to Waze and he allegedly used them to commit the crime.

“The latest searches related to the module through which the SIM cards were purchased. The documents recovered in the searches are being examined for more clues, ”said an officer.

Meanwhile, the NIA is awaiting the forensic report on the items, including the laptop and hard drives recovered from the Mithi River, although an official said it may take time as the devices were exposed to water and attempts were also made to physically destroy them with a hammer.

