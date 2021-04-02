Encounter in progress in Kakapora of Pulwama, three terrorists trapped | India News

India Top Headlines

The #Encounter has started in the Kakapora area of ​​#Pulwama. Police and security forces are working. More details will follow. @JmuKmrPolice – Kashmir Area Police (@KashmirPolice) 1617321122000

PULWAMA: Security forces have trapped three terrorists at the site of the meeting that is currently taking place in the Kakapora area of ​​the Pulwama district, police said on Friday.“The #Encounter has started in the Kakapora area in #Pulwama. Police and security forces are at work. More details will follow,” the Kashmir Area Police said earlier in a tweet.

On Thursday, a guard at the home of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan was killed after his residence was attacked by terrorists in Srinagar’s Nowgam.

“A sentry Rameez Ahmad, seriously wounded in the attack, succumbed to his injuries,” police had said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the terrorist attack on Khan’s residential guard was carried out by a group of four terrorists and in analysis of CCTV footage, it emerged that a burqa-clad terrorist with a woman’s voice asked to the sentry on duty. to open the door. The moment the sentry opened the door, two other terrorists began firing indiscriminately at him while the third terrorist snatched the rifle from him.

It also indicated that terrorists linked to the outlaw Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group participated in the attack. Two local terrorists identified as Shahid Khursheed Dar, a resident of Methan Chanapora and Ubaid Shafi Dar, a resident of Firdousabad Batamaloo, were part of the group.