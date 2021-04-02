India Top Headlines

BJP’s win is ridiculous: TMC | India News

CALCUTTA: On Thursday, the Trinamool leadership called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mockery that CM Mamata Banerjee had “admitted defeat” in Nandigram as “ridiculous and strange” and questioned why he was trying to influence voters in Nandigram.

“We urge the prime minister not to denigrate his chair and we hope that he will refrain from such things in the future,” former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, also a vice president of Trinamool, told reporters in Trinamool Bhawan. “Mamata Banerjee is winning with a large majority in Nandigram and is ready to re-form the government with more than 200 seats. A desperate BJP is selling lies and misinformation. We demand that the prime minister withdraw his statement and apologize, ”said Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

“BJP’s claim to win about 80% of the 60 seats that went to the polls in Phase 1 and 2 is ridiculous. Even if they win between 25% and 30% of the seats (in both phases), they should still consider themselves lucky. ”

Trinamool MP Derek O Brien called the prime minister’s statement a “low shot.” “If they are so in love with Bengal, why doesn’t the prime minister or the interior minister come up with a nomination from here? There is still time for the last date for the last phase of the polls, “he said.

Ray, who along with other seniors from the game, has been camping at Nandigram, said, “BJP has played all their tricks. The central forces and the police had harassed our party leaders, forcing them to leave their homes. This is despite court orders. Even on Thursday, party electoral agents were unable to enter some booths. Despite this, the CM will win with a large majority and their opponents will have no face to hide. Many women have voted for her. ”

Trinamool’s Mahua Maitra tweeted: “Competing from the second seat? Yes, Mister PM, it will. And it will be Varanasi! So put on your armor. ”

