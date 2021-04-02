All national parties should undertake a serious re-evaluation of the use of EVM: Priyanka Gandhi | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Friday that the Election Commission must begin to act decisively on reports of private vehicles carrying electronic voting machines, and all national parties must conduct a reassessment. It would be the use of EVM.His comments came through a video that appeared on social media that allegedly showed electronic voting machines (EVMs) in what was said to be the car of a BJP candidate in Assam.Priyanka Gandhi, who tagged the tweet that carried the video, said that every time there is an election, videos of private vehicles caught transporting EVMs appear.

“Unsurprisingly, they have the following things in common: 1. The vehicles often belong to BJP candidates or their associates. 2. Videos are taken as one-off incidents and dismissed as aberrations. 3. The BJP uses its media machinery to accuse those who exposed the videos as painful losers, “said the secretary general of Congress.

The fact is, too many such incidents are being reported and nothing is being done about it, he said.

“The EC must begin to act decisively on these complaints and all national parties must carry out a serious reassessment of the use of EVM,” he said in a series of tweets.