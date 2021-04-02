’60 + Still More Vulnerable As Cases Rise ‘| India News
NEW DELHI: Even as Covid-19 cases are on the rise again across the country, the impact of the disease and the risk of death due to infection in different age groups and gender remain unchanged since December, official data showed.
People over 60 years of age are the most vulnerable with 55% mortality reported among them, despite the fact that they represent 14% of positive cases, the latest data analysis by age for infected cases and mortality from Covid-19 showed. .
The proportion of deaths is also high among people between the ages of 45 and 60, contributing to 33% of the total mortality from Covid-19 and 26% of cases so far.
Together, those over the age of 45 account for 88% of total deaths due to Covid-19, a major reason that has led the government to open up Covid vaccination for all people in this age category. Studies indicate that while available bumps may not always prevent disease, they reduce the severity and risk of death.
The incidence of infection remains high in the age group 18 to 44 years with 52% positive cases. However, only 11% of all deaths are in this age group. Experts say that the high number of cases is possibly due to this being the working-age population most likely to leave and therefore also likely to spread.
The proportion of positive cases is higher among men than among women. Men accounted for 63% of total cases and 70% of deaths from Covid-19.
Five states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Punjab – account for almost 79% of the total 5.84 lakh of active cases.
