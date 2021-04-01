India Top Headlines

AIMIM supporter businessman shot dead in Hyderabad street | India News

HYDERABAD: A real estate businessman was shot and killed by unknown assailants in the Mailardevpally area of ​​Hyderabad on Thursday. Police said Asad Khan, 50, was riding a motorcycle with a passenger, Nazar, when six men in a speeding autorickshaw threw them from behind, causing Khan to lose his balance.

CCTV footage obtained by the police showed four or six people getting out of the car and attacking Khan with sickles and axes, killing him on the spot. A passerby also recorded a video of the victim, who was a small AIMIM party worker, being killed and has since gone viral. Nazar was also injured. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

The footage also shows the killers throwing a knife on the road and speeding away in the car, even as shocked people watched from a distance.

“Khan was charged with the murder of an Amjad in the Shastripuram area in 2018. Today he was traveling from Teegalkunta, where his first wife resides, to the Shama colony in Mailardevpally, where his second wife is staying,” said a senior police official who investigate the case. saying.

Police are checking to see if Khan’s murder is a revenge murder case. Preliminary investigation revealed that Amjad’s son had married Khan’s daughter, but the marriage did not last long and the couple separated. “Enraged by the separation, Khan had allegedly killed Amjad,” police said.

