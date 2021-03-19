Vikas hobe, chakri hobe, Didir khela sesh hobe: PM Modi in Bengal | India News

India Top Headlines

PURULIA: Resuming his campaign in Bengal with a new version of Trinamool’s slogan “khela hobe” and more than a little Bengali, Prime Minister Modi declared “vikas hobe, chakri hobe (there will be development and jobs)” to voters on Thursday from Purulia before giving the punchline: “Didi-r khela sesh hobe (Didi’s game will be over) and Bengal’s journey to development will begin on May 2.”The prime minister peppered his “development” narrative with references to Trinamool’s “appeasement policy” and its alleged culture of “tolabaazi (extortion)” and “cutting money.”“Otyachar onek korechho, Didi. Bhoi dekhanoi take ostro. Rukhe darabe ebar Banglar manush. Ma Durgar ashirbade korbe tomay porasto (You have tortured people enough. Your only weapon is fear. The people of Bengal will rise in opposition. With Ma Durga’s blessings), ”he said at Hutmura in Jangalmahal.

“I know how your rights and benefits are being denied. If Didi had any concern for backward communities, he would not have turned this region into a hotbed of Maoists. The people of Bengal know how the coal mafia and the sand mafia are indulging here. ”

As at his first Brigade rally in Kolkata on March 7, Prime Minister Modi said that even Trinamool relief distribution in the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan last year was not spared by the alleged Trinamool system of receive cut money. “They (Trinamool) wanted the victims to deposit the commission in the party office first to get relief materials,” Modi said. “With this process, you can get relief even if you did not face any losses. We believe in direct profit transfer (DBT). They believe in ‘transfer my commission’, which stands for TMC. That is why Ayushman Bharat or the The Schemes of the PM Kisan Nidhi were not implemented, because ‘TMC’ is not applied in those projects. ”

The prime minister accused Trinamool of never considering the Adivasis, backward classes and Dalits, who make up a large portion of voters in the Purulia belt, as his own. “These sections have been the worst victims of the money-cutting culture and the party’s tolabaazi,” he said.

Questioning why Purulia, who was starving for water, did not have a water project yet, Prime Minister Modi said these were issues that BJP would address. “The khela (game) on hiring teachers will also be over.”

Modi reminded the meeting that 36 lakh people in Bengal had received free LPG connections under the Bharat Ujala Yojana. “We have also increased MSP for forest products. We have made huge budget allocations for the education and employment of Adivasis and Dalits. Hundreds of Eklavya schools are opening.”

Addressing CM Mamata Banerjee for his “stance” on issues related to national security, the prime minister said: “The people of Bengal have strong memories. Bengal remembers who accused the Army of planning a coup and which side you (Mamata) took during the Pulwama attack. People remember the position he took when Delhi Police Officer Mohan Chand Sharma was killed at the Batla House encounter. Since then, a Delhi court has exposed the forces behind it. The court sentenced one of the accused to death for killing the officer. These people (Trinamool) had sided with the terrorists and questioned the encounter. ”