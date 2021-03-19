India Top Headlines

The Secretary of Defense of the United States is scheduled to begin the visit to India on Friday; focus on expanding strategic ties | India News

NEW DELHI: Ways to further strengthen the strategic ties between India and the US, boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in the face of increasing Chinese assertiveness and the Afghan peace process are the key focus areas in talks between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin on Saturday, people familiar with the development said Thursday.

Secretary Austin is scheduled to arrive here Friday afternoon as part of his first overseas trip that also took him to Japan and South Korea.

The US Secretary of Defense is expected to meet with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

His visit to India, also the first by a prominent member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, came days after top Quad group leaders from India, the United States, Japan and Australia promised to expand their cooperation in the Indus region. -Peaceful.

Cooperation under the bilateral and quadruple framework is expected to be discussed in the talks, the people quoted above said.

Before the high-profile visit, Senator Robert Menendez, chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote in a letter to Austin, urging him to discuss with Indian leaders the issue of New Delhi obtaining the Russian missile defense system. S-400. .

In October 2018, India signed a $ 5 billion deal with Russia to purchase five units of the S-400 air defense missile systems, despite a warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the contract could provoke US sanctions.

Recently, the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey under the Fighting American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for the purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia.

On March 10, the Defense Ministry said India and the United States are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral defense cooperation and exchange views on regional security challenges and common interests in maintaining a free Indo-Pacific. , open and inclusive while visiting Austin.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China’s growing flexing of military muscle has become a major topic of conversation among major world powers. The United States has been favoring making Quad a security architecture to control China’s growing assertiveness.

The visit also comes at a time when India and China are seeking to achieve the goal of disconnecting from all sticking points in eastern Ladakh after completing the withdrawal of troops on the northern and southern shores of the areas of the Pangong lake.

Austin and Singh had a phone conversation on January 27.

Indo-American defense ties have improved in recent years.

In June 2016, the US had designated India as a “Senior Defense Partner”.

The two countries have also signed key defense and security pacts in recent years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their armies to use each other’s bases to repair and resupply supplies, as well as foresees a greater depth. cooperation.

The two parties also signed COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 which provides for interoperability between the two armies and offers the sale of high-end technology from the US to India.

In October of last year, India and the United States signed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) agreement to further boost bilateral defense ties. The pact provides for the exchange of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries.

