Teachers from charter schools can participate in Kerala elections: SC | India News
NEW DELHI: New Delhi: On Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed teachers of government helped Kerala schools challenge the next Assembly elections by suspending a trial by the Kerala HC, which had disqualified them for having a “lucrative position”.
Arguing in favor of two petitioners, lead attorneys V Giri and Devadatt Kamat, told a three-judge tribunal headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde that the HC single tribunal erred by not following a judgment of the HC court. HC division that in the Gopala Kurup case in 1961 had categorically argued that employees of subsidized institutions in the state of Kerala “would not be treated as occupiers of lucrative positions under the government.”
The HC, in its recent ruling, had held that a teacher of an assisted educational institution in Kerala, in terms of the provisions of the Kerala Education Act, 1958, and the relevant rules, is a person who holds a ‘position for profit ” under the Kerala government. . The HC had further said that according to the Kerala Rules of Education 1959, allowing teachers to take special leave to participate in elections to various bodies would be redundant and inconsequential.
This trial had prevented many teachers, working in government-funded schools and madrasas, from contesting elections in the politically conscious state, which had seen the main contest for the reins of power between coalitions led by left-wing parties and Congress.
One of the petitioners, through lawyer Javedur Rahman, said that the contested sentence is completely wrong insofar as it seeks to legally prescribe an additional ground for disqualification for being “subsidized school teachers” to participate in the elections. “This approach is completely contrary to the recent constitutional ruling of this SC in 2019 in the case of the Public Interest Foundation, in which the SC had emphatically stated that it is not within the domain of the Courts to prescribe disqualifications, but it is Parliament that it must. so. ”
