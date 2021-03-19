India Top Headlines

Parties abuse reserve policy for political gain, AG tells Supreme Court | India News

Expressing concern about political parties that use reservation policy for vote bank policy, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the supreme court on Thursday that it is regrettable that such a promise on the eve of elections is not treated as a bribe.

Addressing a Constitution bench from Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat about the reserve for socially and educationally backward classes, including the quota for marathas in Maharashtra, Venugoupal said that states can identify backward classes for the purpose of reservation.

However, he argued that it had become a regular feature of electoral politics to fan the sentiments of a particular caste or class on the eve of political party elections by promising to put it under the “reserved” category. “Unfortunately, this is not considered a bribe. It’s very unfortunate, ”he said.

Times of India