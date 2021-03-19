India Top Headlines

IRDAI: Existing policy to cover hospital stays due to vaccine sequelae | India News

HYDERABAD: Are you worried about getting the Covid vaccine for fear of adverse reactions? Worry no more, as your current health insurance policy will also cover the cost of any hospitalizations that arise as a result of the jab.

This important clarification came from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) insurance regulator on Thursday amid rising Covid cases across the country and concerns about vaccinations.

“It is clarified that in the unlikely event of hospitalization after an adverse reaction to the Covid vaccination, hospitalization is covered by health insurance policies subject to the specific terms and conditions of the policy,” said the IRDAI.

Amit Chhabra, head of health insurance at Policybazaar.com, said that this IRDAI notification clarifies that any hospitalization for vaccination sequelae, which requires an active line of treatment in a hospital, will be treated like any other ailment and covered by the company. insurance.

An industry expert noted that this is the first time that an adult vaccination campaign has been carried out on such a massive scale in India and, until now, policyholders were unclear about their existing health plans covering the adverse side effects. Bhabatosh Mishra, Director of Underwriting, Products and Claims at Max Bupa Health Insurance, noted that the latest IRDAI announcement will further reassure people to take the Covid vaccine fearlessly and with confidence.

