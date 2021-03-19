India Top Headlines

A new case of Covid-19 in Andaman | India News

PORT BLAIR: One more person tested positive for Covid-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the count in the union territory to 5,036, a health department official said Friday.

Two more people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 recoveries to 4,969, the official said.

The archipelago now has five active Covid-19 cases and the five patients are in the South Andaman district, he said.

The death toll from Covid-19 stood at 62 as no new deaths were reported due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

The union territory administration has so far tested 2.99,048 samples for Covid-19 and the test’s positivity rate is 1.68 percent, it said.

In total, 12,303 frontline and healthcare workers have been vaccinated on union territory as of Thursday, and 1,865 people over the age of 45 have received the vaccinations, the official said.

A total of 4,169 health workers have also received the second dose of the vaccine.

