Women rap Uttarakhand CM, flood Twitter with photos in ripped jeans | India News

DEHRADUN: Following Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat’s comments on how women should dress to preserve the “sanctity” of the home, Twitter was flooded with photos of women in ripped jeans. On Wednesday night, a search for “ripped jeans” on Twitter returned Rawat’s page as the top result, reports Shivani Azad.

Rawat said a day before that ripped jeans lead to social collapse. He said he was surprised to meet a woman who ran an NGO with ripped jeans. “If this type of woman goes out to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving to society?” He asked. What started with two trends – #rippedjeans and #RippedJeansTwitter with over 2,000 tweets in the afternoon – soon put the spotlight on Rawat, as this report was released. “Uttarakhand CM” was among the top 18 trending topics in India with over 6,400 tweets. In the evening, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, had posted a story on Instagram that read: “Change your mindset before changing your clothes.”

Reactions ranged from outrage to ridicule. DCW President Swati Maliwal tweeted a video clip of his speech with a scathing comment. All India Mahila Congress also tweeted the clip.

