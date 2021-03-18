India Top Headlines

Why the election of the Kerala assembly is more crucial for Rahul Gandhi | India News

NEW DELHI: Of the five assemblies facing elections from the end of this month to April, the stakes are highest for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kerala. Congress is not in power in any of the four ballot-linked states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam and the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry. Still, the case of Kerala is different for the Congress from the other four assemblies.

Although Rahul hails from Uttar Pradesh, the main reason winning Kerala is a matter of prestige for Congress is because he is a member of the Lok Sabha parliament from Wayanad in the state. Just as UP is important to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, although his home state is Gujarat, he is a deputy from Varanasi, Kerala has meaning for Rahul.

Therefore, just as winning UP in the assembly elections next year is prestigious for Modi, winning in Kerala in the next election is a matter of prestige for Rahul.

The congressional leader had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha of two constituencies: Amethi, Gandhis’ traditional constituency for several decades, and Wayanad.

Rahul, who was president of Congress until the 2019 general election, lost Amethi to the Union’s textile minister, Smriti Irani, but managed to enter the Lok Sabha through Wayanad. He resigned the party chairman in the wake of the humiliating defeat.

Giving priority to Kerala, the scion of Nehru-Gandhi has been visiting the state quite frequently. In fact, he launched the campaign for the state ballot box even before any of the top three BJP leaders did: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, and party chair JP Nadda. .

Rahul Gandhi’s desperation to defeat the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF in Kerala was evident from his comments made last month in Thiruvananthapuram. He was quoted as saying that for him, going to Kerala was very comforting because people were interested in the problems, and not only superficially, but also in the details. “I was talking to some students in the United States and I told them that I really enjoy going to Kerala,” Gandhi said.

He further said: “It’s not just about affection, it’s about the way you do politics. If I may say so, the intelligence with which he does his politics.

These comments were the subject of harsh criticism not only from the BJP but also from dissidents in its own Congress, now popular as the G-23. They accused him of trying to create a divide between North and South India.

The second reason pocketing Kerala is crucial for Rahul is because the state has witnessed the rotation of power between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) during Approximately 40 years, since 1982, it is accurate.

The LDF had won the 2016 assembly elections. It is the UDF’s turn to win in the next elections. If the left manages to break the curse and win the next election, it would be a shame for Congress in general and for Rahul in particular because he is a state deputy.

Like Kerala, none of the other four ballot-bound assemblies has had alternate governments. Tamil Nadu had witnessed the phenomenon until 2011, but AIADMK, then led by J Jayalalithaa, broke that in 2016 by winning elections for the second consecutive term.

The third important reason why winning the Kerala assembly elections is a matter of prestige for Rahul Gandhi is that Congress had won 15 out of 20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress-led UDF had won a whopping 19 seats.

A defeat in the assembly elections would be a sharp deterioration in the performance of Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

When it comes to the chances of Congress coming to power, it is the brightest in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. The party is the main opposition party in Kerala and Assam and was the last ruling party in Puducherry.

In West Bengal, Congress is a third force after the two main contenders: the ruling TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and its main rival, the BJP. It has aligned itself with the left-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui and may end up devouring the votes of the ruling TMC.

In Tamil Nadu, he travels on the back of the main opposition party, the DMK.

Until last month, Congress was in power in Puducherry. However, five of his MLAs and one of his alliance partner DMK resigned, reducing V Narayanasamy’s government to a minority. The government lost the motion of confidence after which the UT was placed under the President’s Rule.

It would have been easier for Congress to retain power if the Narayanasamy government had not been evicted. The party now faces a more difficult task to return to power in Puducherry.

In Assam, the BJP-led alliance and the Congress-led Mahajoth (grand alliance) are in a hand-to-hand fight and the former has an advantage over the other.

Even if Congress does not win Assam, it would not be considered a major defeat. However, losing Kerala would be a loss of face for both Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Times of India